James First Look Out: Puneeth Rajkumar plays solider in last film; poster released on Republic Day

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/NIMMASHIVANNA Puneeth Rajkumar in poster of James

Highlights James is the last film in which Puneeth Rajkumar acted

On the occasion of 73rd Republic Day, actor Shivarajkumar shared the first look poster of James

James will be releasing on March 17

Honouring the creative prowess of the late Puneeth Rajkumar, the makers of James released the first look of the late actor from the upcoming film. James is the last film the actor will feature in. He passed away last year in October. On the occasion of 73rd Republic Day, actor Shivarajkumar shared the first look poster of James, featuring his younger brother Puneeth Rajkumar. The poster has Puneeth geared up in an armed forces uniform with the backdrop of a battleground. Seemingly Puneeth will be essaying the role of a soldier in the film.

James was the last movie that Puneeth acted in before his untimely death. Reportedly, he completed the shoot for the major portion of the film and only a song and an action sequence were left. Filmmaker Chethan Kumar, who has both written and directed the film has reportedly worked out with the material he shot with the late actor and is looking forward to releasing it on March 17, which also marks Puneeth’s birth anniversary. Take a look at the poster:

Meanwhile, honouring the memory of Puneeth, Prime Video on Friday announced the premiere of three new Kannada movies from his PRK Productions. The three-film announcement is an ode to the craft and legacy of the late actor and filmmaker whose contribution to cinema will make his legacy a part of all creative conversations. The films are 'Man of the Match', 'One Cut Two Cut' and 'Family Pack' and they will be available on the streaming platform.

The cast of 'Man of the Match', a modern-day reflection of human emotions and social challenges, also stars some of the finest upcoming actors, such as Atharva Prakash, K. Jayaram, Dharmanna Kadur and Nataraj. 'One Cut Two Cut', which is a mad-cap comedy, narrates the story of a day when everything went haywire. It features Danish Sait, Prakash Belavadi and Samyukta Hornad. 'Family Pack' is a romantic comedy starring Likith Shetty and Amrutha Iyengar in lead roles.

The Prime Video statement also said that five of Puneeth Rajkumar's most memorable productions -- 'Law', 'French Biryani', 'Kavaludaari', 'Mayabazaar' and 'Yuvarathnaa' -- will be available for free viewing for a month, starting on February 1, to non-Prime members as well.

-- with agency inputs