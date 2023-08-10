Jailer Twitter Review: Rajinikanth's film receives love and appreciation; emerges as a blockbuster

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Rajinikanth

Jailer Twitter Review: Rajinikanth's latest movie is emerging as a blockbuster as fans are elated with his performance. A large number of fans thronged cinema halls across the nation on Thursday (August 10) as Rajinikanth’s action thriller hit the big screens. The movie produced by Kalanidhi Maran under the banner of Sun films is being screened in 900 theaters across Tamil Nadu. The film marks his first collaboration with director Nelson Dilipkumar. It also stars Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar. Several fans took to Twitter to share their views, which are majorly positive.

Fans welcomed the movie Jailer by showering flowers and love in most of the theaters in Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Theni, Madurai, Coimbatore, Tiruchy, Salem, Erode and all other major spots of the state. Many even burst crackers, poured milk, and danced on dhol beats outside theatres. The movie has collected Rs 13 crore in pre-booking figures till yesterday movie is emerging as a huge blockbuster if initial responses are to be counted. Let's take a look at its review:

A user wrote, "Thalaivan @dhanushkraja na thumps up reaction, #Jailer BB Hit, A massive comeback thalaivar super @rajinikanth & @Nelsondilpkumar #JailerFDFS." Another added, "#JailerReview Absolute blockbuster, Entire theater applauded for 2 mins at the end@Nelsondilpkumar, You won Nelsaa, What a talented craftsman you are and his writing has gone two levels up."

In Jailer, Rajinikanth portrays the father of a police officer in the film. The trailer also demonstrated how a regular individual uses swords and firearms to take out evil men. Jailer also stars Jackie Shroff as the antagonist character, emanating power and authority. He has a daring and dramatic appearance in the teaser that has the viewers in awe.

'Jailer' is touted to be an action-packed entertainer and has a stellar star cast that includes Priyanka Mohan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan in prominent roles. Not only that, the makers have roped in Malayalam actor Mohanlal for an extended cameo in the film.

