Jailer box office collection Day 4: Rajinikanth's action-thriller inches towards Rs 300 crore worldwide

Superstar Rajinikanth made a comeback after two years with Jailer and how! Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer became the highest-grossing Tamil film in 2023. Backed by Kalanithi Maran, the film also stars Vasanth Ravi, Shiva Rajkumar, Mirna Menon, Jackie Shroff, Vinayakan, and Tamannaah Bhatia in important roles.

On Day 1, Jailer collected more than Rs 44.50 crore in India for all languages and emerged as the highest grossing film of 2023 in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. In total, the film crossed Rs 50 crore on its opening day. According to early estimates, Jailer earned Ra 38 crore on its Day 4 and it close to Rs 300 crore mark worldwide. In India, the total earnings of Jailer stands at Rs 146.40 crore.

Jailer's Day 4 Tamil occupancy breakdown:

Morning shows: 78.70%

Afternoon shows: 94.26%

Evening shows: 95.57%

Night shows: 88.42%

The story follows Muthuvel Pandian, a strict jailer, who learns that a prisoner is planning to escape the jail with the help of a gang. He shall leave no stone unturned to stop the evacuation. To celebrate the success of Jailer, Rajinikanth recently visited Badrinath temple. According to ANI, he attended Lord Badri Vishal's evening Aarti.

Ahead of its release, many offices in Chennai and Bengaluru announced a holiday on August 10, Jailer's release date. Moreover, the offices also provided free tickets to employees to prevent any piracy and leak before the film's release.

Meanwhile, Gadar 2 and OMG 2 are also witnessing growth at the box office. While Gadar 2 became the second-highest opener of Bollywood in 2023, Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 stands in the eighth position. On Day 3, Sunny Deol's film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark and earned Rs 52 crore on its first Sunday. The total earnings of Gadar 2 is at Rs 135.18 crore.

