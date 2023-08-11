Jailer Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajinikanth's actioner records biggest opening in Tamil cinema this year

Follow us on Image Source : WEB Jailer poster

And yet again Rajinikanth proved to be one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema. Jailer, the action-thriller, hit the silver screen on August 10 and recorded to be the biggest gross opening in Tamil Cinema this year. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Mirna Menon, Mohanlal, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan, and Tamannaah Bhatia in key roles.

According to the early estimates, Jailer earned nearly Rs 44.50 crore in India for all languages and the gross earning crossed Rs 50 crore. It is said to be the biggest opening of 2023 in Kerala and Tamil Nadu and also received positive responses in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka.

Jailer's box office collection breakdown

Tamil Nadu: Rs 23 crore

Karnataka: Rs 11 crore

Kerala: Rs 5 crore

AP-TG: Rs 10 crore

Other states: Rs 3 crore

Trade expert Ramesh Bala took to Twitter and announced that Jailer also became the highest-grosser in the USA after premieres and Day 1. However, he mentioned that the data is not final yet.

Take a look:

Ahead of its release, offices in Chennai and Bengaluru announced a holiday on August 10 and moreover also gave free tickets to its employees. An office notice went viral that mentioned that the offer was applicable to its branches in Bengaluru, Chennai, Trichy, Tirunelveli, Chengalpattu, Matthuthavani, Arapalayam, and Alagappan Nagar.

Check here:

Jailer marks the return of Rajinikanth to the silver screen after two years. The film stars Jackie Shroff as the antagonist and revolves around a strict jailer who will go to any extent to stop an escape of a criminal. The film left behind Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan and crossed $500,000 worldwide in advance bookings.

Also Read: OMG 2 review: Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi's thought-provoking film presents a strong case for society

Latest Entertainment News