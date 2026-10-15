Jailer 2 X review is out now; here's what internet users are saying about Rajinikanth and Vidya Balan's film

Superstar Rajinikanth is back on the big screen with his highly anticipated film Jailer 2. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film hit theatres on Thursday, October 15, 2026, and has been generating conversations on social media since its release. Thalaivar's fans are celebrating the film's release with great enthusiasm.

Apart from Rajinikanth, the film features a star-studded cast, including Vidya Balan, Mohanlal, Suraj Venjaramoodu, SJ Suryah, Ramya Krishnan and Yogi Babu. Hrithik Roshan also makes a cameo appearance. Before heading to the theatres, let's take a look at what internet users are saying about the film on X (formerly Twitter).

Jailer 2 X review: What are viewers saying?

As reactions pour in on X, viewers are sharing their opinions about the film's performances and key moments. Rajinikanth's screen presence remains one of the major talking points surrounding the sequel. So far, the film has received mixed reactions, with several viewers praising the superstar's performance. However, some users have pointed out shortcomings, particularly in the second half, which they described as "average".

One user praised Nelson Dilipkumar's comedic writing and Anirudh Ravichander's music in the first half. The user also highlighted the film's action and mass moments, while noting that the second half received a mixed response. The post read, "Jailer 2 (Hindi) Review: Rajinikanth returns as Tiger with solid mass elevations, Nelson comedy & Anirudh BGM first half hits hard, second half mixed. Worth a theatre watch for fans!"

Another X user lauded Rajinikanth's performance, saying the superstar was in "top form". However, the user felt that the second half did not live up to the expectations set by the first. The post read, "The first half alone has enough firepower to make #Jailer2 a SUPERHIT. Rajinikanth is in top form, the performances deliver, and Anirudh’s BGM is a major highlight. The second half is average, and Hrithik Roshan’s cameo is decent. Verdict: A strong first half, but an average second half."

See more X reactions here:

Jailer 2: Know about the makers

Jailer 2 is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures. The film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who has collaborated with Rajinikanth on several films, including Petta, Jailer, Vettaiyan and Coolie. The Tamil action thriller is edited by R Nirmal, while Vijay Kartik Kannan serves as its cinematographer.

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Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 records strong Day 1 advance bookings, grosses over Rs 60 crore worldwide