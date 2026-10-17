Jailer 2 Day 2 Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth's film maintains strong run, crosses Rs 200 crore worldwide

Rajinikanth's much-anticipated Tamil action film Jailer 2 continues its strong run at the box office, both in India and overseas. The film has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide within its first two days in theatres. Written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film was released on October 15 and is giving tough competition to other recent releases, including Nayyi Navelli, Prahaar - The Ujjwal Nikam Story, Drishyam 3 and Hanuman Ansh.

The film opened on a strong note, collecting Rs 59.70 crore in India on Day 1. Its domestic collection has already reached Rs 95 crore, while its worldwide earnings have crossed Rs 200 crore. With the film maintaining its momentum, all eyes are now on its second-day performance. Read on to find out how much Jailer 2 earned at the box office on Day 2.

Jailer 2 Day 2 box office collection: India and worldwide

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Jailer 2 has earned Rs 35.60 crore across 13,157 shows in India on Day 2. The film recorded an overall Tamil occupancy of 63% on its second day, with night shows registering the highest occupancy at 85.92%. This was followed by 69.46% in the evening, 57.08% in the afternoon and 39.54% in the morning shows.

In terms of Hindi occupancy, Jailer 2 recorded an overall occupancy of 26.83% on Day 2. Night shows registered the highest occupancy at 44.17%, followed by afternoon shows at 23.50%, evening shows at 20.92% and morning shows at 11.75%.

As for its worldwide performance, Jailer 2 has earned Rs 40 crore from overseas markets, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 97 crore. Meanwhile, the film's worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 209.10 crore.

About Jailer 2

Jailer 2 features Rajinikanth as 'Tiger' Muthuvel Pandian in the lead role and follows the success of the first instalment, Jailer. Besides Rajinikanth, the film features a star-studded cast including Vidya Balan, Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Yogi Babu, SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Shivarajkumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff, Anna Rajan and Jatin Sarna, with Hrithik Roshan and Vijay Sethupathi in cameo roles.

Jailer 2 is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner. The film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while Vijay Kartik Kannan handles cinematography and R Nirmal is in charge of editing.

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