Jailer 2 box office Day 1: How much did Rajinikanth's film earn on opening day, as per early estimates?

Rajinikanth is back as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in Jailer 2, the sequel to his blockbuster action entertainer. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film brings back the superstar's signature style, action and humour, along with a star-studded cast and several surprise cameos. Here's how much the film earned on its opening day, as per early estimates.

Jailer 2 box office collection Day 1

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 has opened its box office run with an India net collection of Rs 38.95 crore on Day 1, as per early estimates, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer recorded 12,606 shows across the country on Thursday, October 15, with an overall occupancy of 48.4%.

The film has received its strongest response in Tamil-speaking markets, which contributed the biggest share of its opening-day earnings. Jailer 2 also recorded collections in Telugu, Hindi and Kannada, adding to its total India net collection of Rs 38.95 crore so far.

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Tamil leads language-wise earnings

Jailer 2 Tamil shows contributed Rs 29.79 crore net on the opening day, with an occupancy of 63.8% across 7,088 shows. The Telugu version collected Rs 6.74 crore from 2,140 shows, recording an occupancy of 47.3%.

The Hindi version earned Rs 2.13 crore from 3,287 shows, with an occupancy of 16%. Meanwhile, the Kannada version collected Rs 0.29 crore from 91 shows and recorded an occupancy of 48%.

According to the available figures, Jailer 2 has recorded an India gross collection of Rs 45.96 crore on Day 1, while its India net collection stands at Rs 38.95 crore. The confirmed numbers will be updated by 10 am on October 16.

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection: Day 1 overall performance

Rajinikanth leads the film, which also features Ramya Krishnan, SJ Suryah, Mohanlal, Vidya Balan, Sooraj Venjaramoodu and Mithun Chakraborty, among others. Produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, the film has opened with a strong contribution from its Tamil version.

The opening-day figures show that Tamil remains the film's biggest market, while the Telugu version has also contributed significantly to the total. The film's performance in the coming days will determine how its box office run progresses.

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