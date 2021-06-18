Jagame Thandhiram Twitter Review: Floored by Dhanush's performance fans call it 'most entertaining'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ KARTHIK SUBBARAJ Poster of Jagame Thandhiram featuring Dhanush

The wait is finally over! Fans have been rakita-ing in anticipation for Suruli and his gang to take the screens by storm and now Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram is finally released. In a war for what one can truly call home, director Karthik Subbaraj brings to screen the story of a Tamil gangster played by none other than Dhanush! Produced by YNOT Studios and Reliance Entertainment, Jagame Thandhiram premiered on streaming giant Netflix.

The entertainer serves as the perfect summer blockbuster with its stellar cast including Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Kalaiyarasan, Sharath Ravi and James Cosmo besides Dhanush. This, combined with Santhosh Narayanan’s toe-tapping music, is keeping the audiences at the edge of their seats throughout. Soon after the premiere of the film, fans took to Twitter to share their excitement.

Lauding Dhanush, a user wrote, "One of the most entertaining films in the recent past." Another tweeted, "just finished watching #JagameThandhiram easily the best movie of Karthik Subburaj Dhanush is so effortless and Suruli role is a walk in the park to him. Sanotsh Narayanan's score alone deserved a theatrical release of the film."

Recently at a virtual fan event Karthik Subbaraj opened up about the film and said: “The experience of working with each and every person from the cast and crew has been unreal - and after years of hardwork - Jagame Thandhiram, a project is so close to my heart, is releasing in 190 countries. I’m grateful for all the support that fans have been pouring in and I hope audiences around all over the world thoroughly enjoy the film”