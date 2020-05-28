Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ TOVINOTHOMAS It's quarantine wedding for Malayalam actor Gokulan and girlfriend Dhanya as they pose with masks, see pics

Malayalam actor Gokulan got married to his longtime girlfriend Dhanya on Thursday amid the coronavirus lockdown. Pictures from their low-key wedding have been trending on social media. According to Hindustan Times report, the wedding took place in a temple in Ernakulam, Kerala, and was attended by only a few family members of the bride and groom. For her big day, the bride wore a red silk saree, while the groom complemented her in a white and golden traditional attire. Several fan clubs dedicated to the Punyalan Agarbattis actor shared the pictures from the wedding on Instagram.

Many celebrities from the film industry took to social media and congratulated the couple for their wedding. Actor Jayasurya, who shared screen space with Gokulan in Punyalan Agarbattis, is among many who wished Gokulan and Dhanya. Jayasurya wrote in Malayalam: “All blessings for my Jimbruttan’s wedding".

Actor Tovino Thomas also shared a collage of the couple and congratulated them on Instagram. He wrote, "Happy married life!!!"

Gokulan began his career as a theatre artiste and shot to fame with films like Lal Bahadur Shasthri, Sapthamashree Thaskaraha and Ramante Edanthottam. He made his debut in Lijo Jose Pellissery's hit Malayalam film Amen.

