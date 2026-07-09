Is Thalapathy Vijay's film Jana Nayagan releasing on July 24? Canada distributor's X post sparks buzz

New Delhi:

Thalapathy Vijay's much-awaited film Jana Nayagan has once again become the centre of speculation after its Canadian distributor hinted at a possible theatrical release on July 24, 2026. While the makers are yet to officially announce the release date, a post shared by York Cinemas on X (formerly Twitter) has fuelled excitement among fans, with many believing that Vijay's long-delayed farewell film Jana Nayagan is finally set to hit the big screens later this month.

Is Thalapathy Vijay's film Jana Nayagan releasing on July 24?

Taking to the X handle, York Cinemas shared a film poster announcing the film's release date. The post read, "Finally! Our Own Thalapathy Vijay is ready to set the big screen on fire with #JanaNayagan Canada Release by York Cinemas Igniting screens from July 24. Get ready for the ultimate theatrical celebration. Stay tuned for tickets (sic)." Take a look below:

(Image Source : X: @YORKCINEMAS)Screengrab taken from a Canadian distributor's X post

Meanwhile, the ticket-booking platform District by Zomato has also listed Jana Nayagan with a release date of July 24, 2026. The film's page includes the line, "Releasing 24 July, 2026," further fuelling speculation about its theatrical debut. Take a look at the screengrab from the platform below:

(Image Source : WEBSITE: DISTRICT.IN)Screengrab taken from the ticket-booking platform District by Zomato.

Jana Nayagan marks Vijay's final film before entering politics

Notably, Jana Nayagan is Thalapathy Vijay's final film before his full-time entry into politics. The film was initially scheduled to release on January 9, 2026, during the Pongal festival, but was postponed due to delays in obtaining its censor certificate.

Actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay, popularly known as Thalapathy Vijay, took the oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 10, 2026, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

Jana Nayagan's cast and production details

Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, the Tamil action thriller features Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in key roles. Directed by H Vinoth, the film is produced by Venkat K Narayana under the banner of KVN Productions. The production house also backed Yash's upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which is set to release on August 26, 2026.

Also Read: RJ Balaji reveals Karuppu, not Jana Nayagan, was originally planned as Vijay's farewell film