Is Sobhita Dhulipala pregnant? Fans speculate after Naga Chaitanya shares new photo

New Delhi:

Naga Chaintanya has posted a candid photo of Sobhita Dhulipala that has sparked pregnancy buzz among fans. Though the duo haven't officially confirmed anything, social media users have begun speculating. The duo got married in 2024; however, they have closely guarded their personal life.

Sobhita Dhulipala's photo sparks pregnancy buzz

Naga Chaitanya posted a photo of his wife, Sobhita Dhulipala, standing with plates of food cooked by her. She wore a loose T-shirt with pyjamas in the picture. Chay, as he is fondly called, humorously wrote, "Wifey cooks dinner for me close to 2 years after getting married … I possibly did something right today." To this, the Made In Heaven actor retorted, "Are you trolling me or praising me?" Here is the photo:

While their cute banter left everyone talking, a select group of social media users also wondered whether Sobhita was pregnant. They wrote, "I feel she is pregnant man", "Haha, somethings cooking huh...:)) she wants to "shoyu" more love", "She is pregnant", "I think she is pregnant", and others. However, these are mere speculations, and the couple is yet to officially confirm the buzz. Take a look:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAGA CHAITANYA)Comments on Sobhita Dhulipala's photo

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya got married in December 2024

After dating for over two years, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot in a traditional South Indian ceremony at Hyderabad's iconic Annapurna Studios on December 4, 2024. The intimate wedding was attended by close family members and loved ones.

For the big day, Chaitanya opted for a classic pancha and kurta, while Sobhita embraced timeless South Indian bridal elegance in a golden Kanjeevaram saree. She completed her look with exquisite temple jewellery, including a choker, layered necklace, statement earrings and a maang tikka. A flower-adorned bun added the finishing touch to her bridal ensemble.

Following the ceremony, Nagarjuna took to X (formerly Twitter) to share heartfelt moments from the wedding. Welcoming Sobhita into the family, he wrote, "Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family dear Sobhita, you've already brought so much happiness into our lives."

For the unversed, Naga Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They parted ways after four years of marriage, in 2022. Samantha is now married to The Family Man creator Raj Nidimoru. They are expecting their first child.

Also read: Vettuvam: Makers unveil Sobhita Dhulipala's first look from Pa Ranjith's sci-fi on her birthday | See poster