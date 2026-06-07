Irumudi release date announced: Here's when Ravi Teja and Priya Bhavani Shankar's family drama hit theatres

New Delhi:

The makers of Irumudi, starring Ravi Teja and Priya Bhavani Shankar, have officially announced the film's release date, creating buzz among fans. The upcoming Telugu family drama is now set to hit theatres in August 2026.

On Sunday, the makers announced the film’s release date along with a poster shared on Instagram. Apart from Ravi Teja, the film stars Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sai Kumar, Baby Nakshathra in key roles.

When is Ravi Teja's Irumudi releasing?

The film will hit the big screens on August 21, 2026. The release date announcement poster included a note that read, "Thank you for the wonderful response to ‘The Heart of Irumudi’ glimpse. The love you have showered on the glimpse means a lot to us. IRUMUDI will release on August 21st, 2026."

It further added, "Irumudi is a heartfelt family drama with a powerful devotional backdrop that will resonate with audiences of all ages. "Mass Maharaja" Ravi Teja Garu has delivered a moving performance as a doting father that is sure to touch your hearts. We have many special moments coming your way in the days ahead. Stay tuned!" Take a look below:

Earlier on June 3, the makers dropped the first glimpse from the film Irumudi and showcases Ravi Teja as a father whose life revolves around his daughter. Watch the film's first glimpse below:

Irumudi: Production details

The Telugu film Irumudi is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar and T-Series Films. The music for the film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar, who also composed music for Dhanush's Kara, Youth, Parasakthi, Idly Kadai.

Ravi Teja's work front

On the work front, Ravi Teja was last seen in Telugu comedy drama Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi (BMW) alongside Edin Rose and Ashika Ranganath. The film is written and directed by Thirumala Kishore and also stars Sunil and Vennela Kishore in key roles.

The film initially hit screens on January 13, 2026, and arrived on OTT screens on March 13, 2026. If you haven't watched the film, then it can be watched on Zee 5.

Also Read: Ravi Teja's Irumudi first glimpse out: Mass Maharaja embraces a heartfelt new avatar | Watch