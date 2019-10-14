Image Source : INSTAGRAM Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan turns actor

The all-rounder of the Indian cricket team Irfan Pathan is all set to venture into acting. He will soon be seen in a Tamil movie starring South sensation Chian Vikram. The movie is being directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu who has directed films like Demonte Colony, Imaikkaa Nodigal in the past.

Announcing his decision, Irrfan Pathan posted a video with a caption that read: "New venture,new challenge looking forward to it".

However, the cricketer didn't reveal much about his role in the upcoming film.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh also shared the video with a caption that said, "#BreakingNews: Wellknown cricketer Irfan Pathan to make his acting debut... Will essay a key role in #ChiyaanVikram's forthcoming #Tamil film [not titled yet]... Directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu... Produced by Lalith Kumar’s Seven Screen Studio. #ChiyaanVikram58".

Irfan Pathan is currently giving training to Ranji team in Jammu and Kashmir. He has been an important part of many matches played for India.

Talking about Irfan's personal life, he married Safa Baig in 2016. The couple has a son, named Imran Khan Pathan.

