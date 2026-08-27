Immortal trailer out; GV Prakash Kumar and Kayadu Lohar's love story takes a dark turn | Watch

The makers of GV Prakash Kumar's upcoming film Immortal have released its official trailer on Wednesday, August 26. Directed by Mariyappan Chinna, the film also stars Kayadu Lohar in key roles. The official trailer gives fans a glimpse into a mysterious love story featuring GV Prakash Kumar and Kayadu Lohar. The film is produced under the banner of AK Film Factory. Read on to know when the film will release in theatres.

Immortal trailer is out

The 2-minute-and-55-second trailer opens with a couple from another era sitting around a bonfire before shifting to the story of GV Prakash and Kayadu Lohar's characters. GV Prakash is seen looking for a house when he meets Kayadu's character, who is searching for a roommate. The two eventually move in together, and what initially feels like a dream come true for GV Prakash's character soon turns into a nightmare.

Watch the official trailer below:

Actor Dhanush also wished GV Prakash Kumar luck for his film. Sharing the trailer on platform X (formerly Twitter), the Kara actor wrote, "Here is #immortal trailer … best of luck @gvprakash (sic)."

When is Immortal releasing?

The Tamil monster thriller Immortal will hit theatres on September 4, 2026. The film will clash at the box office with the Bollywood film Mirzapur: The Movie, which stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma and Ravi Kishan in key roles. Notably, Dulquer Salmaan's I’m Game is also releasing on September 3, 2026.

Immortal movie: Production details

The upcoming film Immortal is produced by Arunkumar Dhanasekaran under AK Film Factory, and the music for the film is composed by Sam CS. Arun Radhakrishnan serves as the Director of Photography (DOP), whereas Rajesh M edited the film.

GV Prakash Kumar and Kayadu Lohar's work front

On the work front, actor-composer GV Prakash Kumar was last seen in Happy Raj, alongside Sri Gouri Priya and George Maryan in key roles. He also composed the music for Ravi Teja's film Irumudi. His upcoming projects include composing music for Yami Gautam's film Nayyi Navelli, which is set to release in theatres on October 16, 2026.

On the other hand, Kayadu Lohar was last seen in Aakash Baskaran’s Tamil comedy-drama Idhayam Murali, alongside Preity Mukhundhan and Fahadh Faasil. She will next be seen in Dulquer Salmaan's I’m Game, which is scheduled to arrive in theatres on September 3, 2026.

Also Read:

Toxic Day 1 box office crosses Rs 100 crore, but Yash's own KGF Chapter 2 record stays intact