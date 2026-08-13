'Imagine having Anniyan in your life': Anupama Parameswaran on ex-boyfriend's changing behaviour

New Delhi:

South actress Anupama Parameswaran is the talk of the internet after she opened up about a difficult phase in her personal life. She spoke about her ordeal from her past relationship, without naming anyone described it as two years of narcissistic abuse.

The actress had sparked breakup rumours last month after returning to Instagram following a long break. Some of her posts spoke about being in a controlling relationship and choosing herself. Anupama was previously rumoured to be dating actor Dhruv Vikram, her co-star in Bison Kaalamaadan. Neither actor has confirmed the status of their relationship.

Anupama Parameswaran spoke about her past relationship

In a recent conversation with Dhanya Varma on YouTube, the 30-year-old actress spoke about her past relationship and the emotional toll it took on her. While explaining what narcissistic abuse felt like for her, Anupama compared her former partner's changing behaviour to characters played by Vikram in the 2005 film Anniyan. Interestingly, her rumoured ex-boyfriend is Anniyan actor Chiyaan Vikram's son.

“A very funny kind of explanation, but for people who don’t know about narcissistic abuse, imagine having Anniyan in your life. One day, he’s Remo, like you would feel, how lucky am I to get a person in my life? Is this even reality?’ It’s like a dream. The next day, you would see Anniyan," she said, without naming anyone.

According to Anupama, the relationship involved extreme shifts in behaviour. She claimed there were times when things became so “brutal” that her ex would show no reaction even if she were “stabbed to death”. She said the same person would later return “apologising, begging, and pleading”, promising to change and “lovebombing” her while crying.

Anupama said the unpredictable behaviour became a cycle. She claimed she would even rehearse what she wanted to say because she could never predict how her partner would react.

'The control becomes more direct'

Anupama said the controlling behaviour did not appear immediately. According to her, it developed “slow and silent” as the relationship became more serious. “By that time, you’re deeply in love, because families are talking. I stayed in their family, and that person has stayed in mine. It’s all serious; you’re mentally fixed on the idea that this is the person you spend your life with. That’s when the control becomes more direct. Why did I not promote a movie like Dragon? That was one of the most successful films in my career. You will have to let go of so many projects you do,” she claimed.

She also spoke about changes to the way she dressed. Anupama said she went from wearing jeans and tops to dressing more conservatively. She claimed her partner praised her for being “controlled and classy”. Over time, she said, the situation reached a point where she would send pictures of her outfits for approval before going out. She also claimed she sought permission before posting anything on Instagram.

Anupama and Dhruv Vikram's dating rumours

Anupama's revelations have once again brought attention to her reported relationship with Dhruv Vikram. Rumours about the two began circulating in early 2025 while they were shooting for Mari Selvaraj's Bison Kaalamaadan. Their interactions and social media posts further fuelled the speculation.

An unverified picture allegedly showing the two kissing also circulated online. Fans claimed that the image had appeared as the display picture of their shared Spotify playlist. The two were also seen sharing warm moments at public events. At an awards ceremony in Chennai, Anupama appeared shy when Dhruv wished her on stage on her birthday. She referred to him as her “2 AM call”.

Dhruv later shared a cosy selfie with Anupama from another awards ceremony in Mumbai. She re-shared the picture with a heart. Their public interactions subsequently became less frequent, leading to further speculation about whether they had decided to keep their relationship private or gone their separate ways.

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