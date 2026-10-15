Hrithik Roshan's surprise cameo in Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 sends fans into a frenzy inside theatres

When the trailer for Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 was released, the makers dropped a tiny sneak peek of one of the film's notable cameos. Fans immediately identified who it was - Hrithik Roshan. On the film's release day, fans who've watched the film in theatres can't get over Hrithik's cameo in the film.

Hrithik Roshan's cameo from Jailer 2

Hrithik Roshan plays Roddy in Jailer 2 and has screen time for about 15-20 minutes. His entry scene, rescuing Rajinikanth from a jail, is going viral on the internet. His aura, attitude and entry left fans cheering and hooting for him inside the theatres. A user wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "In jailer Hrithik Roshan cameo is mind blowing go and watch #Jailer2Day #hrithikroshan #movie2026."

Another X post read, "#Jailer2 is on fire #HrithikRoshan needs south indian directors."

Another user penned, "Demigod of Indian Cinema and Greek God of Indian cinema, that's it thats the tweet for #Jailer2 #Hrithikroshan #Hrithik #Rajinikanth."

Here are some of the other X posts:

Jailer 2: Review and rating

India TV rated Jailer 2 with 3.5 out of 5 stars. An excerpt from our review can be read: "Jailer 2 is an entertaining commercial film powered by Nelson's strong writing, quirky humour and Rajinikanth's commanding screen presence. Despite some predictable moments and minor narrative shortcomings, the film keeps audiences engaged with its exciting sequences and entertaining moments."

It can be further read: "While the sequel may not feel as fresh as the first instalment, it remains engaging until the end. Rajinikanth once again steals the show as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, and the ending hints at the possibility of a third instalment."

Jailer 2: All about cast and crew

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and backed by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 serves as the sequel to Rajinikanth's 2023 blockbuster Jailer.

The film features an ensemble cast, including Ramya Krishnan, SJ Suryah, Mohanlal, Vidya Balan, Sooraj Venjaramoodu and Mithun Chakraborty, among others.

Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music, while Vijay Kartik Kannan is in charge of cinematography. R. Nirmal has handled the editing.

Also read:

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 records strong Day 1 advance bookings, grosses over Rs 60 crore worldwide