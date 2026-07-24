How much did Vijay's Jana Nayagan earn on Day 2 at the box office? Here's what early estimates say

New Delhi:

Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan, has finally arrived in cinemas after a seven-month delay. The film opened amid tough competition from releases across genres, including Dhamaal 4, The Odyssey, Evil Dead Burn and others. Despite this, H Vinoth's directorial had a strong start, earning in two digits on its first day.

Apart from Vijay, the film features Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj in key roles. Read on to find out how much the film earned on its second day, July 24, 2026.

Jana Nayagan Day 2 box office collection

According to early estimates by trade tracker Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in India within two days of its release. The film earned Rs 42.70 crore on its opening day across 13,067 shows, recording an overall occupancy of 41.6%.

On Day 2, Jana Nayagan collected Rs 8.74 crore across 9,031 shows in India at the time of writing. The film recorded an overall Tamil occupancy of 35%, with the highest occupancy of 37.23% during the afternoon shows, followed by 32.77% in the morning shows.

It is worth noting that these figures are subject to change, as the evening and night show collections are yet to be added and the final Day 2 total is expected to increase. The updated Day 2 box office figures for Jana Nayagan will be available by 10 am on Saturday, July 25, 2026.

Jana Nayagan marks Thalapathy Vijay's farewell film

For the unversed, Jana Nayagan marks Thalapathy Vijay's final film before he fully enters politics. The film was initially scheduled to release in theatres on January 9, 2026, during Pongal. However, its release was delayed due to certification issues. It received its CBFC certificate in July and was awarded an A certificate. The film is produced by Venkat K. Narayana under the banner of KVN Productions.

Even before the film's release, Vijay had repeatedly said that he would step away from acting to focus on politics through his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). After taking the oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 10, 2026, Jana Nayagan became his final film as an actor. The film's release holds special significance for his fans, as it marks the end of a career in cinema that spanned more than three decades.

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