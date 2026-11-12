How is MK Stalin related to Kavya Maran? Photos from Anirudh Ravichander's Greece wedding go viral

Anirudh Ravichander is now married. On the evening of November 11, the music composer shared photos from his wedding to Kavya Maran on social media. In more pictures shared from the wedding, the newlyweds Anirudh and Kavya were seen posing with their respective relatives, Rajinikanth and MK Stalin. Fans have since been wanting to know how Kavya is related to Stalin and how Anirudh is related to Thalaiva. Let's explain it for you.

How is Kavya Maran related to MK Stalin?

Kavya Maran comes from a prominent business and political family. She is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran. Kalanithi and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin are cousins, which makes Stalin a close relative of Kavya. Udhayanidhi Stalin is Kavya's relative as well, being MK Stalin's son.

Apart from her family background, Kavya is widely recognised for her association with cricket and the media business. She serves as the CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad, the IPL team owned by the Sun Group. She is also associated with Sun TV Network and is regularly spotted at IPL matches and player auctions.

How is Anirudh Ravichander related to Rajinikanth?

Rajinikanth shares a close family bond with Anirudh Ravichander. The music composer is the superstar's nephew. Anirudh's father, actor Ravi Raghavendra, is married to Lakshmi, who is the sister of Rajinikanth's wife, Latha Rajinikanth. This also makes Aishwarya and Soundarya Rajinikanth Anirudh's cousins.

Their connection extends beyond family ties, with Anirudh composing music for several of Rajinikanth's films. Their collaborations include Petta, Darbar, Jailer, Vettaiyan and Jailer 2. The song Hukum from Jailer was also among their popular collaborations.

Anirudh Ravichander, Kavya Maran wedding photos

Anirudh and Kavya have dated briefly; however, they have always kept their relationship under wraps. On November 11, marking their very own 11.11 moment, Anirudh shared photos from his wedding. The first photo was captioned, "My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime 11.11." Here are the photos:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Armaan Malik, Urvashi Rautela, and several other celebs and fans congratulated the couple as they begin their new life together. A star-studded reception for their industry friends have also been hosted by Anirudh and Kavya's families on November 21 in Chennai.

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