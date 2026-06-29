How is Anirudh Ravichander related to Rajinikanth? Their family connection explained

New Delhi:

Anirudh Ravichander is in the news - and this time, it's not for another song or album. The music composer is reportedly all set to marry Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran soon. His uncle, Y Gee Mahendra, confirmed the same during an interview.

Several Reddit posts claim that superstar Rajinikanth, who shares a family connection with Anirudh, met Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran to discuss the reported relationship. But what exactly is their connection? Here's a look.

How is Anirudh Ravichander related to Rajinikanth?

Anirudh Ravichander was born into a well-known Tamil family. He is the son of actor Ravi Raghavendra and classical dancer Lakshmi Ravichander, and has an elder sister. The composer shares close ties with superstar Rajinikanth, as the actor's wife, Latha Rajinikanth, is Anirudh's aunt, and the former, his uncle.

This makes Aishwarya Rajinikanth, Soundarya Rajinikanth and Hrishikesh his cousins. Anirudh also comes from a distinguished artistic lineage. His great-grandfather was pioneering filmmaker K. Subramanyam, while renowned Bharatanatyam exponent Dr Padma Subrahmanyam is his grand-aunt.

Why is Anirudh Ravichander in the news?

In an interview with KPTV, Mahendra described Anirudh as "a very soft boy" before claiming that the composer was all set to tie the knot. "I would like to take this moment to congratulate him. He is getting into a very big wedding. Based on what I've been told, it's a sure thing. They are getting married," he said.

Although Mahendra did not disclose when or where the wedding would take place, he went on to speak highly of Kavya. Without naming her initially, he said she was "not an ordinary girl" and praised the way she manages an IPL franchise. He also credited her with inheriting her father's business acumen. According to Mahendra, Anirudh and Kavya make "a good pair", adding on a lighter note that the two could "indulge in musical business" together. So far, neither Anirudh nor Kavya has responded publicly to Mahendra's remarks.

On the work front, Anirudh Ravichander shot to overnight fame with the viral 2011 hit, Why This Kolaveri Di. He is also one of the most sought-after and highest-paid musicians in regional cinema today.

Also read: Is Anirudh Ravichander marrying Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran? Music composer's uncle confirms