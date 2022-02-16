Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/DULQUERSALMAAN Hey Sinamika: Trailer of Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal starrer OUT

Highlights The makers of 'Hey Sinamika' finally released the trailer on Wednesday

The movie stars Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead

It is all set for a theatrical release on March 3

The makers of choreographer-turned-director Brinda Master's 'Hey Sinamika', featuring Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead, on Wednesday released the trailer of the film, which is gearing up for a theatrical release on March 3.

The trailer takes us into the lives of Mouna (Aditi), a weather scientist who falls in love with Yaazhan (Dulquer), a quirky and loving guy. What happens to their relationship after a couple of years and how things take an unexpected turn after the arrival of Malarvizhi (Kajal) forms the crux of the story.

The trailer promises a romantic roller coaster ride loaded with comedy, emotions and music. Youthful and trendy, 'Hey Sinamika', as the trailer indicates, will be a celebration of love and friendship.

Says Brinda, "This is a feel-good flick. Youngsters would love it for sure. At the same time, audiences in all age groups can also enjoy the movie. It will be an entertaining mix of emotions."

Govind Vasantha of '96' fame has scored the music for 'Hey Sinamika', which has been produced by Jio Studios with Global One Studios as Associate Producer.