Harish Rai dies of cancer: KGF co-star Yash pays last respects at funeral, consoles family | Video

Veteran Kannada actor Harish Rai died on November 6 after a prolonged cancer battle. His funeral was held last evening, with many celebrities arriving to pay their tributes. Yash, who worked with Rai in KGF films, was clicked at the funeral last evening. The Kannada superstar was also seen consoling Rai's bereaved family.

For the unversed, Harish Rai's cancer battle began in 2022. Reportedly, he was battling thyroid cancer for the past year before succumbing to the disease.

Yash attends Harish Rai's funeral

Yash was seen arriving at Harish Rai's funeral, offering his condolences to his family. The actor was also seen patiently speaking to Rai's grieving son. A video of the same is going viral on the Internet. Take a look:

Harish Rai once spoke about seeking help for his cancer battle from Yash

Late Harish Rai often spoke about his health and hardships with the media. The KGF actor had once openly spoken about the financial strain of his cancer treatment, revealing how daunting the costs had become. Speaking to the media, the actor had revealed that a single injection cost him Rs 3.55 lakh, with three injections required per 63-day cycle - adding up to Rs 10.5 lakh per round.

Rai also maintained the utmost dignity and gratitude while talking about his health concerns. He had once, even addressed reports that his KGF co-star Yash had offered help, and clarified that he hadn’t reached out to him more than once, despite them sharing a strong bond. "Yash has helped me before. I cannot keep asking him every time. How much can one person do? I know if he comes to know, he will definitely stand by me. He is just one call away, though he is busy with his upcoming film Toxic,” Rai had said.

Harish Rai had a glorious filmography. He acted in many popular films such as Samara, Bangalore Underworld, Jodihakki, Raj Bahadur, Sanju Weds Geetha, Swayamvara, Nalla, and others. However, it was in role has his role in Yash's KGF as Khasim that further added to his popularity.

