Hari Hara Veera Mallu X Review: Did Pawan Kalyan's film impress netizens? Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu is finally here. Let's know the first review of the film here.

Actor and Andhra Pradesh's current Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and Kalyan's film Hari Hara Veera Mallu has been released in theatres. Several videos from the South Indian theatres are going viral online, where Kalyan fans can be seen cheering for their favourite star.

As the film has been released in several parts of the country, netizens are taking it to their social media profiles to share their reviews on the film. The Pan India movie is so far getting mixed reviews online. Let's have a look at some of the reactions here.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu X reviews

A user wrote, 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu is an underwhelming watch. I had high expectations from the film, but it's mid TBH.' Another user wrote, 'Pawan Kalyan's film lacks execution. The movie could have been better if they acted a bit better. The story also didn't cover all the holes.' Another tweet read, 'It was a delight to watch Pawan Kalyan on screen after so long. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a good one-time watch. Go watch it in theatres, guys.' Let's have a look at some other reviews here:

What is the story of the film?

Hari Hara Veera Mallu revolves around a warrior named Veer Mallu, who challenges the Mughal Empire. He revolts against the Mughal army and empire, and joins many people with him. This is also Padma Shri recipient Kota Srinivasa Rao's last film. He passed away recently at the age of 83.

More deets about Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Alongside Pawan Kalyan, Nidhi Agarwal has played the female lead in the film. Apart from them, Bobby Deol is seen in the role of villain in Hari Hara Veera Mallu. This film is directed by AM Jyoti Krishna and Krish Jagarlamudi. This is an action, adventure drama film.

