Hari Hara Veera Mallu release date postponed again, makers to unveil new trailer soon | See Post

New Delhi:

The makers of the much-anticipated film 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' have announced that Pawan Kalyan's upcoming magnum opus will be released on the scheduled date. Earlier, the action thriller film was scheduled to hit the screens on June 12, 2025. The movie is directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi and Jyothi Krishna and features Nora Fatehi, Nargis Fakhri, Anupam Kher, Bobby Deol and Baahubali actor Sathyaraj in the lead roles.

Sharing an official statement on X handle, L Venugopal wrote, "Despite relentless efforts to meet the previously announced release date of June 12th, we must inform you that the film will not be hitting theatres as scheduled." They have also urged fans to wait for updates through official handles and not to believe in any kind of claims and rumours, and wrote, "Please wait for updates only through our official handles. Until then, no single claim or rumour should be taken as truth."

It is significant to note that the new trailer of the pan-India film 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' will be released soon, and the makers will reveal the new release date through official handles. The tweet further reads, "We're thrilled to share that the grand, visual and powerful theatrical trailer of #HariHaraVeeraMallu is on its way! Along with the trailer, we'll also be unveiling the new release date, so stay tuned for the big announcement! The anticipation is building, and we can't wait to share this spectacular preview with you. Get ready to be blown away!"

This magnum opus is presented by AM Rathnam and produced by A Dayakar Rao under the banner of Mega Surya Production, and the music is composed by Oscar-winner MM Keeravani. Talking about his work front, Pawan Kalyan was last seen in the comedy-drama film 'Bro' co-starring Urvashi Rautela, Priya Prakash Varrier and Brahmanandam in the key roles.

