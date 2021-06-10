Happy birthday Nandamuri Balakrishna: Twitter lights up as fans and celebs celebrate actor's day

Image Source : TWITTER/IAMROHITHNARA Nandamuri Balakrishna

Nandamuri Balakrishna turns a year older today and fans and celebs have taken to Twitter to wish him on his special day. While some have been praying for his good health, others have been wishing success and prosperity for the actor. Several fans have also taken to Twitter to make this a special day. "Happy Birthday NBK," has become one of the top trends on Twitter with thousands of tweeting pictures and wishes for Balakrishna.

"A very happy birthday #Balakrishna garu. Good health and happiness always. Have a memorable year!" actor Mahesh Babu wrote in a tweet. Whereas, fillmaker Gopichandh Malineni tweeted, "Sri Nandamuri Balakrishna garu, actor, politician, chairman, and our hero , one of the greatest soulful human beings ever, will be celebrating his birthday on June 10th..it’s a honour to launch this as CDP."

Sports star, cricketer, Yuvraj Singh too wished the Telugu actor on his birthday. "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to Nandamuri Balakrishna sir. Keep inspiring the world with your entertaining performances and humanitarian activities. My best wishes #HappyBirthdayNBK @basavatarakam," he wrote. Here's how others wished the actor:

Indian actor and politician Nandamuri Balakrishna is the son of a Telugu film actor and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N. T. Rama Rao. Also known as Balakrishna and Balayya, he entered the film industry as a child artist at the age of fourteen with the film Tatamma Kala (1974). He has acted in more than a hundred feature films in varied roles and has appeared in over 100 Telugu films over forty years. With a list of multiple varied roles in his list, he has established himself as one of the leading actors of Telugu cinema. He is the recipient of three Nandi Awards and one South Indian International Movie Award. Apart from this, he is also an elected member of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly from Hindupur constituency since 2014.