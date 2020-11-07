Happy birthday Anushka Shetty: Check out 5 lesser-known facts about the Baahubali actress

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ANUSKA_SHEETY_MY_HEART Special facts about Anushka Shetty

Often termed as the lady superstar of South, Anushka Shetty has turned 39. And time and again the actress has proved her worth by giving solid on-screen performances like Saroja in Vedam, Jejamma in Arundhati, Devasena in Baahuabali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion and many more. She debuted in the film industry in 2005 with her film Super which turned out to be a hit and she never looked back.

Today on her special day, we have curated a list of 5 lesser-known facts about the actress which you may not know of. Take a look:

Anushka Shetty’s real name is 'Sweety Shetty'

According to reports, Anushka Shetty’s real name is 'Sweety Shetty'. She changed it after entering the film industry. Reports say that her Baahubali director Rajamouli always calls her Sweety. In a few posts shared by her fans on social media, many have called her as Sweety Shetty.

She was a teacher

Anushka Shetty was reportedly a teacher before she dived into her career of acting. Reports say that after Anushka completed her graduation, she was a tutor for a couple of years. She has revealed in one of her interviews with the media that she was keen on teaching school children.

Worked as a yoga instructor

Before venturing into films, Anushka Shetty also was a yoga instructor. In an interview with a daily, she revealed that it was the best phase of her life. She reportedly took her training under yoga instructor Bharat Thakur.

Jejamma was the most unique character

Anushka Shetty’s character Jejamma, in her film Arundhati (2009) was reported to be one of the most unique characters in her career. Arundhati was not just a box office money-spinner, but reportedly was the highest-grossing films of that year.

Anushka gained 20 kilos for Size Zero

For one of Anushka’s films titled Size Zero (2015), Anushka reportedly gained about 20 kilos to give a realistic feel to her character of Soundarya in the film. According to reports, she took it as a challenge as it was a very difficult task for the actor.

