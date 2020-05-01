Image Source : TWITTER Happy Birthday Ajith Kumar: Kajal Aggarwal, Dhanush, Sivakarthikeyan pour in wishes for Thala

Tamil actor Ajith Kumar, who is fondly called as Thala by his fans, is celebrating his 49th birthday in style.On Twitter and Facebook, the hashtag #HBDThalaAjith and #Master have been trending for several hours now. It is said that his fans have registered one million tweets using the same hashtag. Kollywood and Tollywood celebrities namely Dhanush, Kajal Aggarwal, Sivakarthikeyan, Raai Laxmi and many more took Twitter to wish their favourite star on his birthday.

Dhanush wrote, "Happy birthday Ajith sir".

Happy birthday Ajith sir 🤗🤗🤗 — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) May 1, 2020

"Have a fabulous one and Stay blessed Thala Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes #HappyBirthdayThalaAJlTH #HBDDearestThalaAJITH", wrote Kajal Aggarwal.

Sharing a throwback picture with the legend Thala Ajith, Radhika Sarathkumar wrote, "To a amazing person dear #Ajith Happy Birthday. More strength to you".

To a amazing person dear #Ajith Happy Birthday. More strength to you . pic.twitter.com/ysPbTOHpww — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) May 1, 2020

Sivakarthikeyan tweeted, “Happy birthday to our dear Thala Ajith sir #HBDDearestThalaAJITH.”

Vikram Prabhu wished Ajith the best and tweeted, “Wishing the best #Ajith sir #HBDDearestThalaAJITH.”

Meanwhile, Ajith donated Rs 50 lakh each to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) fund and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) respectively in fight against coronavirus. The actor also donated Rs 25 lakh to FEFSI for helping daily wage workers in the Tamil Film industry.

On the work front, Ajith will be seen in ‘Valimai’ directed by H Vinoth. The shooting of the film was cancelled following the coronavirus outbreak.

