Primeshow Entertainment has announced its next fantasy film, Hanuman 2: The Rise of Vanaras, with Panja Vaisshnav Tej in the lead role. The project marks the production house's next major venture after the success of Hanu-Man. Written and directed by VI Anand, the film is produced by K Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy.

Hanuman 2 will be released in five languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. This will allow the story to reach audiences across different parts of the country.

Hanuman 2 announced

The makers have released an announcement poster of Hanuman 2, giving audiences their first glimpse of the film's world. It features a man rising through the clouds, surrounded by a striking divine presence. The visual hints at a grand fantasy adventure, although the makers are yet to share details about the plot.

Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, "What began with a dream continues with an even bigger vision Proud to take the legacy of #HanuMan forward with our next ambitious venture. Presenting #HanuMan2 – THE RISE OF VANARAS Looking forward to this exciting collaboration with #PanjaVaisshnavTej..." Take a look:

Hanuman 2 producer talks about the ambitious project

Talking about the project, producer K Niranjan Reddy said, “We have always believed in the power of stories that come from our culture and imagination. After Hanu-Man, we wanted to embark on a journey that would allow us to explore another fascinating world of fantasy. ‘Hanuman 2: The Rise of Vanaras’ is a step towards that vision. With an exciting story, a grand cinematic canvas and Panja Vaisshnav Tej at the forefront, we are looking forward to bringing something truly special to audiences. This is just the beginning of another exciting chapter for us.”

How much did Teja Sajja's Hanu-Man earn at the box office?

Teja Sajja's Hanu-Man turned out to be a pan-India hit. The film, which released in 2024, concluded its theatrical run with a worldwide gross collection of Rs 295.29 crore. The film earned Rs 201.91 crore net in India, taking its domestic gross to Rs 238.29 crore, while overseas markets contributed Rs 57 crore. Among the language versions, Telugu led the collections with Rs 145.54 crore, followed by Hindi at Rs 52.29 crore. The Kannada version collected Rs 1.91 crore, while the Tamil version earned Rs 1.72 crore. The Malayalam version added Rs 45 lakh to the film's total. The film registered 1,77,344 shows during its theatrical run.

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