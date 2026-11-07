Hanu-Man fame Teja Sajja to get engaged to US-based partner, invites Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Telugu actor Teja Sajja recently met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and extended an invitation to his upcoming engagement ceremony. The meeting took place at the Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Development Institute (MCRHRD), according to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Teja Sajja invites Telangana CM to his engagement

Revanth Reddy also shared a picture with the actor on X (formerly Twitter), confirming their meeting. He captioned the post, "Actor Teja Sajja met respectfully. He invited him to his engagement ceremony."

While Teja has personally invited the Chief Minister, details about the engagement ceremony, including the date and venue, are yet to be announced.

Who is Teja Sajja's partner?

Recently, Teja Sajja shared a few details about his fiancee while choosing to keep her identity away from the public eye. In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, the actor revealed that she is based in the US and works in the technology sector alongside her father.

Talking about his decision to keep her away from the spotlight, Teja said, "She was raised in the USA and is totally unaware of the limelight, and I liked that the most and wish to continue to keep it that way. Her family has no connections with films, they are into the tech industry, she works with her father."

The actor also explained that his fiancee has no association with the film industry and has largely stayed away from media attention. He wants to respect her privacy and maintain it during their intimate family ceremony.

All about Teja Sajja's film career

Teja Sajja rose to wider prominence with Prasanth Varma's superhero film Hanu-Man. He has also been part of films such as the action-adventure drama Mirai and Zombie Reddy. Apart from acting, he hosted the Telugu edition of the reality series The Traitors.

The show featured 20 celebrities from different backgrounds. The contestants included Chinmayee Sripada, Harsha Vardhan, Pragathi Mahavadi, Shreedevi Chowdary, Nikhil Vijayendra Simha, Vidyu Raman, Vishnu Oi, Shravya Varma, Dr Meghanath Reddy, Mouneesha Chowdary, Sweekar Agasthi, Ashika Padukone, Varsha D'Souza, Pranav aka Abhinavakavi, SS Vardhan, Rahat Achanta, Gaurav Sunil, Sai Ronak, Puppala Dhanunjaya and Phalguni Bangera.

Teja Sajja has received three SIIMA Awards and a Filmfare Award for his work in the entertainment industry.

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The Traitors Telugu trailer out now; Teja Sajja turns host as 20 celebrities enter game of trust and betrayal