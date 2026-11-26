Malayalam film Hail Mary, starring Kunchacko Boban and Suraj Venjaramoodu, hit theatres on November 26. Soon after its release, cinemagoers started sharing their reviews on X (formerly Twitter). Several viewers praised the performances, screenplay and background score.

The film marks the directorial debut of Vishnu Revikumar and also features Anu Sithara, Suhasini Maniratnam, and Hakkim Shah in key roles. Written by GR Indugopan, the mystery thriller has started generating conversations among Malayalam cinema fans. Find out what X are saying about it.

Hail Mary Malayalam movie X review

So far, the film has received positive reactions from internet users. One viewer shared their review of the first half and praised Jakes Bejoy's background score. Take a look below:

Another user praised the Martin Prakkat and Kunchacko Boban duo, who previously worked together on Nayattu (2021) and Officer on Duty (2025). The viewer appreciated the film's background score, action sequences, performances and screenplay.

The user's X post read, "Martin Prakkat - Chackochan duo striked again after Nayattu & Officer on Duty Martin Prakkatt - Minimum Quality Guranteed Van Theatrical Stuff Packed with Kidilan Bgm, Action, Performances and a good screenplay."

Another viewer also praised the film's action sequences.

What is the Hail Mary Malayalam movie about?

The film follows Madhu, a school bus driver in Kochi who is preparing to start a new life with Annie and her daughter Hanna. However, an incident linked to his past turns his life upside down.

Hail Mary Malayalam movie: Cast and crew details

Apart from Kunchacko Boban and Suraj Venjaramoodu, the film features Anu Sithara, Suhasini Maniratnam, Jagadish, Vinay Forrt, Hakim Shah and Kavya Ramachandran in pivotal roles.

Directed by Vishnu Revikumar, the film is written by GR Indugopan. Jakes Bejoy has composed the music, while Roby Varghese Raj has handled cinematography. The editing is done by Chaman Chacko.

Kunchacko Boban and Suraj Venjaramoodu's recent projects

On the work front, Suraj Venjaramoodu was last seen in superstar Rajinikanth's action thriller Jailer 2 alongside Vidya Balan, Shivarajkumar, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, and others. In this film, he played the intense role of Dileep. Whereas Kunchacko Boban was last seen in Bachelor Party D'eux alongside Sreenath Bhasi and Shine Tom Chacko.

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