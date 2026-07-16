GV Prakash Kumar's Immortal to The Dark Heaven: Films postponed after Vijay's Jana Nayagan gets release date

New Delhi:

Jana Nayagan is one of the most-awaited Tamil films of the year and stars Tamil Nadu CM Vijay in the lead role. Directed by H Vinoth, the political action drama has generated immense buzz ever since its announcement and is expected to be one of the biggest box-office releases of 2026.

On Wednesday, the makers officially announced that Jana Nayagan will hit theatres on July 23. Following the announcement, several Tamil films revised their release dates. While GV Prakash Kumar's Immortal has shifted its release date, the makers of The Dark Heaven have opted for an indefinite postponement.

Films rescheduled after Vijay's Jana Nayagan release date

After being delayed by nearly seven months, Jana Nayagan has finally locked July 23 as its theatrical release date. Directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, the film features an ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Narain, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Mamitha Baiju, alongside Vijay Thalapathy.

The film has attracted widespread attention not only because of its scale and star-studded cast but also because it is being billed as Vijay's final film before he transitions to full-time politics through his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). The film is expected to dominate the box office and command a majority of screens across Tamil Nadu and overseas markets.

Soon after Jana Nayagan's release date was announced, several films that were scheduled to release around the same time decided to postpone their release. Here's a look at the films that were delayed to avoid a box-office clash.

GV Prakash's Immortal moves to September

One of the first films affected was GV Prakash Kumar and Kayadu Lohar-starrer Immortal. Initially planned for release around the same period, the fantasy-horror film has now been postponed to September 4, 2026.

Confirming the change on X (Formerly Twitter), GV Prakash acknowledged Vijay's box-office pull by writing in Tamil, "Thalapathy vandha thalli poyi dhaaney aaganum… adhuvum one last time," which translates to, "When Thalapathy arrives, one simply has to step aside, especially this one last time." He also wished the Jana Nayagan team success for the release.

The Dark Heaven postponed indefinitely

Meanwhile, the Tamil crime thriller The Dark Heaven, which was originally scheduled to release on July 17, has also been postponed indefinitely. Although the makers have not announced a new release date, the timing has fuelled speculation that the decision was influenced by the reshuffled release calendar following Jana Nayagan's announcement.

Also Read: 'One last time': Fans get emotional after Vijay finally announces Jana Nayagan release date