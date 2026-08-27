GV Narayana Rao, veteran actor-producer and Chiranjeevi's close friend, dies at 73

Veteran Telugu actor and producer GV Narayana Rao has passed away at the age of 73. His death has left the entire film industry mourning. Several prominent actors and personalities from the cinema world expressed their grief and paid tribute to him. However, the exact cause of his death is not known yet.

GV Narayana Rao passes away

For the unversed, GV Narayana Rao had been facing health issues for some time. He breathed his last on Wednesday evening. The Movie Artists Association also expressed deep sorrow over his demise, calling his death a great loss to the Telugu film industry. Notably, GV Narayana Rao was a very close friend of Chiranjeevi.

Actress Kalyani Padala confirmed the news of GV Narayana Rao's demise in a Facebook post and also shared details about his funeral. In her post, she wrote in Telugu, which loosely translates into English as, "Veteran actor G Narayana Rao passed away last night after suffering a heart attack. His last rites will be held tomorrow morning at Maha Prasthanam in Film Nagar. The funeral is being held tomorrow as his daughter is currently in the US. His fans are requested to attend the last rites at Maha Prasthanam and pay their final respects. Om Shanti."

GV Narayana Rao shared a close bond with Chiranjeevi and Rajinikanth

For the unversed, veteran actor-producer GV Narayana Rao had a close and lasting friendship with Megastar Chiranjeevi, who was his batchmate at the film institute. The two shared the screen in films like Chattaniki Kallu Levu, Manchu Pallaki, Raja Vikramarka, Gang Leader and Hitler.

He later turned producer and backed Devanthakudu and Yamudiki Mogudu, with Chiranjeevi in the lead. He also remade Yamudiki Mogudu in Tamil, where he cast his former batchmate and superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role.

A look at GV Narayana Rao's film career

Born in Kurumaddali village in Krishna district, GV Narayana Rao received acting training from the Madras Film Institute. He started his acting career in 1976 with veteran director K. Balachander’s film Anthuleni Katha. For his performance in his debut film, he won the Nandi Award for Best Supporting Actor.

He went on to play lead roles in films such as Mutyala Pallaki, Oka Oori Katha, Chilakamma Cheppindi and Oorukichina Maata. Later, he moved towards character roles and went on to appear in more than 100 films during his nearly five-decade-long career.

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