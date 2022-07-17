Follow us on Image Source : FILE Grinding Humanity: Bihari film does wonders; impresses audience who attended the first show

Grinding Humanity: The film Grinding Humanity made in Bihar was released on the big screen on Friday. This film was being discussed for a long time. Its song 'Udee Deewani Hai...' was released in January and the lyrics of this song made it feel that the film is out of the box. This is the reason why people were curious about this film. The first show of the film in Patna's Regent (Fun Cinema) was successful. The film was highly appreciated by the audience. The film is expected to make a mark for its excellent screenplay, scintillating performances, melodious song-music and fine cinematography. This film raises the question of whether religion is bigger than humanity? 'Grinding Humanity' is an attempt to find a balanced answer to this question. The audience also liked the song of the film very much.

The film's writer-director Ruchin Veena Chainpuri says that today's mainstream big-budget films are being made, but different from this, we are working on the concept of 'meaningful cinema' and it is being liked by the audience. He told that after Bihar, now this film will also be screened in the cities of Jharkhand and West Bengal. Then there are plans to display it in other parts of the country as well. The film is produced by Cinema Neorealism.

Film made with fewer resources

Actually, this film has been produced with very less resources. The role of local actors in this film was important. The writer-director of this film Ruchin Veena Chainpuri is known for making films out of the box. Earlier, he got a lot of appreciation from short films like Nine, and Bathtub. These films were also screened in many film festivals. Ruchin Chainpuri has also received the Best Director Award at the Mithila Koshi Film Festival. In a short span of time, he has made a different identity in the field of film direction.

Danish Ansari lead role

The film's production designer and additional screenplay writer Zia Hassan say that this film is a great example of how any film can be made with limited resources. The casting director of this film is Ranjit Raj who has also been associated with theatre for a long time. The film stars Danish Ansari, Akanksha Singh and Ranjit Raj in the lead roles. Other supporting roles are Anoop Kumar, Nihal Kumar Dutta, Abhinav Anand, Swastik De Biswas, Alma Mushtaq, Shaista Parveen, Gunjan Singh Rajput, Vineet Singh and Jiya Hassan. The cinematography and editing of this film are by Altamash Kumar. Music by Daniel Rodrigues on the lyrics of Neeraj Kumar (Pyarepuri) and background score by Sudarshan.