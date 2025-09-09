Grace Antony ties knot with music director Aby Tom Cyriac in private ceremony; see post Kumbalangi Nights actress Grace Antony got married to music composer Aby Tom Cyriac in an intimate ceremony. She took to her Instagram profile to share images from her wedding celebration.

New Delhi:

Famous Malayalam actress Grace Antony, best known for her performances in films like 'Kumbalangi Nights' and 'Appan', tied the knot in a private ceremony. According to reports, the actress got married to music composer Aby Tom Cyriac. On Tuesday, Grace shared pictures from her wedding celebration on her Instagram account.

For those who may not know, Grace made her acting debut with the 2016 film 'Happy Wedding'. She received widespread acclaim for her role of Simi in the comedy-drama film 'Kumbalangi Nights'.

Grace Antony shares wedding pictures

The carousel post contains two images featuring Grace in a pink saree. In one of the pictures, she can be seen resting on the groom's shoulder while keeping her face hidden. The caption of the post reads, "No Sounds, No lights, No Crowd. Finally we made it. #justmarried."

Social media reacts

Social media users and industry friends have flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. Actress Arya Babu wrote, "Congrats darling!!! Wishing you both a life full of happiness and peace."

However, Grace has not tagged Aby in the post, nor revealed the groom’s face in the wedding pictures. This has led netizens to start guessing the groom’s identity. Meanwhile, actress Rajisha Vijayan commented, "Yay!!! Gracemol and Aby."

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ @GRACE_ANTONYY, REDDIT)Screengrabs taken from Grace Antony's Instagram and Reddit platforms.

Who is Aby Tom Cyriac?

For the unversed, Aby Tom Cyriac is a music composer, arranger and producer. In addition to Malayalam, Aby has worked with some of the leading composers in the Tamil, Telugu and Kannada film industries. His known works include 'Paavada', 'Varane Avashyamund', 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram', and 'Bangalore Days'.

About Grace Antony's work front

The 28-year-old actress Grace Antony was last seen in 'Paranthu Po' alongside Shiva and Anjali. The comedy drama film is available to stream on JioHotstar. According to IMDb, she will be next seen in Thamby's directorial 'Avarachan & Sons' and also part of Listin Stephen/Viji Thampi's untitled project.

