Image Source : TWITTER/TARANADARSH Gopichand Birthday Special: Seetimarr makers release new poster of Tamannaah Bhatia starrer

South Indian star Gopichand is celebrating his 41st birthday today. On the special occasion, the makers of his upcoming Telugu film Seetimaarr released a new poster and left the fans excited. Sharing the poster, they wrote, "The tough and stylish coach you will ever see..Wishing Our Hero Gopichand Garu "Seetimaarr" birthday." The poster shows the actor wearing his coach cap and looking into the camera. The film also stars actress Tamannaah Bhatia.

Gopichand and Tamannaah were shooting for Seetimarr when the COVID-19 pandemic hit hard and the shoots were stalled. With Unlock 1.0, filmmakers are all set to bounce back to the film sets with new rules and regulations set by the government. Recently, the producer of the film, Srinivasa Chitturi, announced that the team will finish the shoot of the film soon in one long schedule. They will begin shooting from the first week of August.

In Seetimaarr, actor Gopichand will be seen playing the role of a kabaddi coach for the Andhra team while Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen as the coach of the Telangana Team named Jwala Reddy. The film also stars Digangana Suryavanshi, Posani Krishnamurali, Rao Ramesh, Bhumika, Rehaman and Tarun Arora in important roles.

Directed by Sampath Nandi, the film's first look was released earlier which showed the two actors in their respective roles

https://twitter.com/IamSampathNandi/status/1221633174486151168

On Gopichand's birthday, fans flooded Twitter with heartwarming wishes and messages. One fan wrote, "Here's wishing a very happy birthday to the macho hero Gopichand a successful year ahead." Many fans called him 'the man with a golden heart.' Check out the reactions here-

Happiest birthday to my hero @YoursGopichand garu. Our Team #Seetimaarr is missing all the celebrations on our sets.. But saving them for post release🙂Wishing you the best of health, happiness and success💐#HappyBirthdayGopiChand #HBDGopichand pic.twitter.com/fZi2G51pp0 — Sampath Nandi (@IamSampathNandi) June 12, 2020

Birthday wishes to the Macho Star @YoursGopichand 🎉 Wishing you all the luck and success for #Seetimaarr 🤗 from all the @PawanKalyan gaari fans and all Mega fans 😍#HBDGopichand #HappyBirthdayGopiChand #Gopichand pic.twitter.com/WiiHcKOoVw — Kis hore Emani's (@kishore_Emanis) June 12, 2020

#HappyBirthdayGopiChand Industry ki second darling Gopi chand Anna ne ga💛💛 pic.twitter.com/fj40cuxSx4 — 2×2+2=222 (@pnitheeshreddy) June 12, 2020

Here's wishing a very happy birthday to the macho hero Gopichand a successful year ahead.👍#HappyBirthdayGopiChand #HBDGopichand pic.twitter.com/dQhqugfy9y — @Epuri_prabha (@Epuriprabha) June 12, 2020

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage