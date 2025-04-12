Good Bad Ugly Box Office Report: Ajith Kumar starrer underperforms after great start, check day 2 collection Ajith Kumar's starrer Good Bad Ugly slows down on day 2 at the Indian box office. Check its second-day box office collection here.

The much-anticipated South superstar Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly hit the silver screens worldwide on Thursday, April 10. The Tamil-language film witnessed a great start on its opening day at the Indian box office. The action-thriller film features Trisha Krishnan, Ajith Kumar and Simran in the lead roles. The film received good reviews from the cinema lovers. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, fans have been eagerly waiting for this film for a long time. The film was announced in the year 2023 and the makers revealed the title 'Good Bad Ugly' in the year 2024. Ajith Kumar's starrer earned Rs 29.25 crores in all languages at the domestic box office, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

Good Bad Ugly box office collection: Day 1 and Day 2

After a massive start at the box office on day 1 of its release, the action-drama film slows down on day 2 across India. According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, the film which earned Rs 29.25 crores on Thursday, grossed only Rs 13.50 crores on Friday (second day). The film had an overall Tamil occupancy of 79.47% on the first day with 73.14% in morning shows, 81.14% in afternoon shows, 74.80% in evening and 88.81% in night shows. Meanwhile on its second day, Good Bad Ugly had an overall occupancy of 50.64% in the Tamil language with 26.80% in morning shows followed by 46.87% in afternoon, 52.99% in evening and 73.91% in night shows. So far, the film has earned Rs 42.75 crores across India.

Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly: Region-wise occupancy

As per Sacnilk, this Tamil film recorded the highest occupancy of 95% in the Chennai region on its opening day. Followed by 94.75% in Trichy, 94.50% in Pondicherry and 92.75% occupancy rate in Coimbatore region. Moving on to the day 2 box office collection, the film witnessed a drop in the overall occupancy at the Indian box office. The Dindigul region recorded the highest occupancy rate of 78% followed by 67% in the Chennai region.

Good Bad Ugly becomes the highest opener for Ajith Kumar in Tamil Nadu?

It is significant to note that Good Bad Ugly is the first film of Mythri Movie Makers producer in the Tamil industry. On Friday, the production house shared an Instagram post claiming that Good Bad Ugly became the highest opener for South superstar Ajith Kumar in Tamil Nadu. Check the post below:

About Good Bad Ugly

The Tamil language film is about a fearless don who tries to change his ruthless ways and violent past to live peacefully with his family. However, his past continues to haunt him. Written by Adhik Ravichandran and produced by Naveen Yerneni, this film has an IMDb rating of 8.3.

