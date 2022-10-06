GodFather Box Office Collection Day 1: Chiranjeevi-Salman Khan’s film gets a big opening

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV GodFather Box Office

GodFather Box Office Collection Day 1: When stars like Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan come together for a film, all you can expect is a blockbuster. Godfather was touted as a bold choice for Mega Star of Telugu Cinema, Chiranjeevi and now it has proved to be a profitable film at the box office. Fans are loving the duo's camaraderie and the same is being translated at the ticket window with more and more people coming to watch it.

Chiranjeevi delivers a strong performance as Brahma as well as 'GodFather'. Style comes easy to Chiranjeevi and that is evident throughout his performance. Salman Khan's aura on screen amplifies the punch moment. It's a feast for the eyes to watch them together. Nayanthara and Satya Dev are cool in their respective roles.

After taking over the US and South box office markets, the movie breaks the North India film markets and rakes in Rs 2.25 crores in North India which makes it one of the top 5 pan India film openers of the year! World wide, GodFather has earned Rs 38 crores. The mass appeal of Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan has surely done wonders at the ticket window.

Sharing an update about the same, trade analyst, Ramesh Bala tweeted: "#GodFather has opened up BIG at the box office with a WW Gross of 38Cr on its First Day! Keeping the talk, Holiday season and especially the MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets Rage in mind it would turn out to be Sensation at the box office in coming days."

He also shared an update about the film's collection in North India. "#GodFather breaks the North India film markets and rakes in 2.25 crores which makes it one of the top 5 pan India film openers of the year! World wide, #GodFather has earned 38 crs. The phenomenal mass appeal of @KChiruTweets garu and @BeingSalmanKhan has surely done wonders," he tweeted.

The film is based against the backdrop of the death of Chief Minister - PKR, resulting in a power struggle in his party and family. While his daughter (Nayanthara) is not interested, his son-in-law (Satya Dev), and a few others in the party are at the heart of a power grab. Brahma (Chiranjeevi), the trusted man of the fallen stalwart, is drawn into murky affairs and is keen to keep greedy sharks at bay.

Director Mohan Raja has tried to bring out the best version of Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan. He indeed presented the two megastars in a mass-appealing way.

Nirav Shah's cinematography is top-notch, while S. Thaman has fired up the scenes with his background score. Every dialogue uttered by Chiranjeevi is very powerful.

The film has lived up to all the hype and has taken the expectations to another level. The production design of Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films is first class.

