GodFather Box Office Collection: Chiranjeevi-Salman Khan starrer a blockbuster already? Find out

GodFather Box Office Collection: Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan's GodFather has turned out to be a winner among the audience. It is the remake of the Malayalam hit Lucifer, starring Mohanlal. Now as the Telugu audience has got their very own version of the popular political drama, they have been lapping it up. It opened to good numbers on Dussehra on October 5 and has been doing well at the box office since then. Releasing alongside Nagarjuna's The Ghost, GodFather has emerged as the number-one choice of filmgoers in the key Telugu regions.

GodFather Day 5 BO collections

Chiranjeevi's GodFather is predicted to do good numbers on the weekend and that has been the case. As per the reports, the film managed to enter the Rs 100 crore club at the worldwide box office in just three days after release. Now, it will aim for the Rs 150 crore mark worldwide. In India, it has done business of Rs 60 crore plus in five days, with the numbers on Saturday and Sunday witnessing a boost due to the holidays.

GodFather Hindi collections

GodFather has not been able to impress the viewers in the Hindi belt. Despite Salman Khan's presence in a cameo role, the takers for the dubbed version are quite less. As per the estimates, Rs 5 crore earnings for the film in Hindi are foreseen, which is very low.

Meanwhile, celebrating the success of GodFather, the team organised a success meet in Hyderabad recently, which was attended by Megastar Chiranjeevi himself. Other cast and crew members were also present and spoke about the positive response it has been getting from the audience.

Chiranjeevi thanks Salman Khan for GodFather success

GodFather stars Salman in the role of Masood bhai, a mercenary and confidant of Chiranjeevi's political leader Brahma/Abram Qureshi. The project marks the Telugu film debut of the Bollywood star. Taking to Instagram on Friday night, Chiranjeevi expressed his gratitude to Salman's performance as Masood bhai calling the character "a force" behind the success of the film.

