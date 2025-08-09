GlobeTrotter: SS Rajamouli shares first glimpse of Mahesh Babu's starrer | See Post Filmmaker SS Rajamouli dropped the first glimpse of his upcoming collaboration with South superstar Mahesh Babu on Saturday. The first revelation regarding the film will be out in November 2025. Check the post here.

New Delhi:

Renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli on Saturday unveiled the first look of Mahesh Babu's upcoming film with the hashtag: GlobeTrotter on the actor's 50th birthday. The film is rumoured to be titled Globetrotter; however, there's no confirmation regarding this. Moreover, the first look will be revealed in November 2025.

The caption of the post reads, "The First Reveal in November 2025…" The poster shows a rugged chest covered in a brown outfit with blood stains, along with a rudraksh mala which has a trishul and Nandi pendant. The first glimpse has left fans curious about the film's story.

Check the post below:

In another post, RRR director SS Rajamouli shared a long note that reads, "Dear cinema lovers in India and around the world, as well as fans of Mahesh, it has been a while since we began shooting, and we appreciate your eagerness to know about the film. However, the story and scope of this film are so vast that I feel mere pictures or press conferences cannot do it justice."

The message further reads, "We are currently working on something to showcase the essence, depth and immersive world we are creating. This will be unveiled in November 2025, a NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN reveal. Thank you all for your patience. - SS Rajamouli."

According to details available on IMDb, 'Globetrotter' is reportedly the upcoming title for Mahesh Babu's project with SS Rajamouli, previously known as SSMB29. Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran are also a part of this project. However, there's no official confirmation yet.

Mahesh Babu's work front

On the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Trivikram Srinivas's action drama film 'Guntur Kaaram' alongside Sreeleela, Ramya Krishnan and Prakash Raj in the lead roles. He is best known for his films like 'Nenokkadine', 'Athadu', 'Dookudu', and 'Pokiri'.

