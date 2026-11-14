Giribabu, veteran Telugu actor, dies; Chiranjeevi and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu pay tribute

Veteran Telugu actor Giribabu passed away on Saturday. The news of his demise has left the film industry and his fans in deep shock. Several celebrities and notable personalities, including Chiranjeevi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Anil Ravipudi, also paid tribute to the actor through posts on their respective X handles. Further details about his death are awaited.

Giribabu was a renowned actor, producer and filmmaker. Over a career spanning four decades, he entertained Telugu audiences with memorable performances in more than 600 films. Apart from acting, he also made his mark as a director and producer, showcasing his versatility in the Telugu film industry.

Giribabu dies: Chiranjeevi, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu pay tribute

Megastar Chiranjeevi also took to X to mourn Giribabu's demise. He expressed shock over the veteran actor's passing and said his contributions to the Telugu film industry as an actor, producer and director would always be remembered. He wrote in Telugu, which loosely translates into English as, "The news that the renowned actor Giribabu is no more has left me shocked. Through his distinctive acting and unique style, Giribabu’s contributions to the Telugu film industry as an actor, producer, and director across a wide range of films will be remembered forever. His passing is an irreparable loss to the Telugu film industry. Praying to God to grant peace to his sacred soul... I extend my deepest condolences to his family members and fans. Om Shanti."

In his post on X, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu wrote in Telugu, which loosely translates to English as, "The demise of veteran actor, director and producer Giribabu is deeply saddening. Born into a humble farming family in Prakasam district, he acted in over 600 films during his five-decade-long career, winning audiences over with his performances as a villain, comedian and character artist. I pray for his soul to rest in peace and extend my deepest condolences to his family members." Take a look:

Lokesh Nara wrote on X, "I express my deepest condolences on the passing of renowned Telugu film actor Giribabu. For four decades, Giribabu delighted Telugu audiences with his distinctive acting in over 600 films. Beyond acting, he also showcased his talent as a director and producer. His death is an irreparable loss to the Telugu film industry. I pray to God to grant peace to Giribabu’s soul. I extend my deepest sympathies to his family members."

A look at Giribabu's career

According to available information, Giribabu made his acting debut with Jagame Maya. He also established himself as a filmmaker, producing films such as Simha Garjana, Merupudadi and Indrajith. As a director, he worked on films including Ranarangam, Indrajith and Nee Sukhame Ne Korukunna. His last screen appearance was in the 2023 film Anni Manchi Sakunamule.

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