Giri Babu dies at 80: He once travelled to Madras on coriander lorry, went on to feature in over 600 films

Veteran Telugu actor Giri Babu passed away on November 14 at the age of 80. Over a career spanning several decades, he appeared in more than 600 films and became known for his villainous roles, comedy and character performances. But long before the film credits and recognition came his way, he was a young man from a small village in Andhra Pradesh trying to find a foothold in the film industry.

One story from his early years says a lot about how badly he wanted to become an actor. When Giri Babu decided to return to Madras in search of work, he did not have enough money for a train ticket. So, instead of putting his plans on hold, he reportedly travelled on a lorry carrying coriander. It was hardly the comfortable journey one would imagine for someone heading towards a big career, but he was determined to give acting another chance.

Giri Babu's difficult start in the film industry

Born Yerra Seshagiri Rao on June 8, 1946, in Ravinuthala village in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district, Giri Babu developed an interest in acting early in life. Theatre gave him an opportunity to explore that interest, and he continued performing on stage even after getting married.

Like many aspiring actors of his generation, he eventually moved to Madras, which was then the centre of the Telugu film industry. However, getting a break was not as easy as he might have hoped. After struggling to find work, he returned to his village.

He could have left his acting ambitions behind, but an opportunity brought him back to Madras. After learning that a director was enquiring about him, Giri Babu decided to make another attempt. This was when he reportedly took the coriander-laden lorry because he could not afford the train fare.

It was a small incident in what would become a long career, but it also showed how far he was willing to go to pursue his dream.

From aspiring hero to one of Telugu cinema's familiar villains

Giri Babu made his acting debut with Jagame Maya in 1973. Interestingly, he had initially hoped to become a hero. However, the roles that came his way gradually took him towards negative characters, and he began making a name for himself in that space.

He eventually became a familiar presence on screen, moving between villainous roles, comedy and character parts. Films such as Jyothi, Kurukshetram, Pasivadi Pranam, Hello Brother, Sisindri and Ninne Pelladata added to his long list of credits.

Over the years, he worked with several leading actors and filmmakers, building a career that reportedly included more than 600 films. Rather than being associated with just one kind of role, he managed to find his place in different genres and across generations of Telugu cinema.

Giri Babu was also a producer and director

Acting was not the only area in which Giri Babu found his footing. He also worked as a producer and director, taking an interest in the filmmaking process beyond his performances.

He produced films such as Devathalara Deevinchandi, Simha Garjana and Merupu Daadi. He also directed Ranarangam, Indrajith and Nee Sukhame Ne Koruthunna. His younger son, Bose Babu, was introduced as a lead actor in Indrajith, while his elder son, Raghu Babu, went on to become a well-known comedian and character actor in Telugu films.

Giri Babu's journey was not an overnight success story. There were disappointments, a return to his village and a second attempt that involved travelling to Madras on a lorry because he could not afford a train ticket. He eventually went on to build a career that lasted for decades. For audiences who remember him from his many film appearances, that journey is an important part of the story he leaves behind.

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