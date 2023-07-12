Ghost teaser out: Shiva Rajkumar’s first glimpse as the ultimate gangster

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Shiva Rajkumar's first glimpse from Ghost was unveiled.

Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar turned 61. The actor has a line-up of upcoming films in which one of the most anticipated ones is Ghost, directed by Srini. Today, the makers released an intriguing first-look video from the gangster drama and it indeed has become the talk of the town.

The first glimpses show Shivanna sitting alone while smoking a cigarette and eating a pani puri that is dipped in alcohol as he faces a bunch of men holding guns. He also says that he has scared more men with his eyes than men with guns.

Ghost is an action-packed heist thriller, directed by Srini. The gangster drama has an ensemble cast of Anupam Kher, Jayaram, Prashanth Narayan, Archana Jois, Satyaprakash, and Dattana in pivotal roles. Produced by Sandesh Productions, the film has music composed by Arjun Janya. Cinematographer Mahendra Simha and editor Deepu S Kumar from the technical crew.

Rajinikanth and Shiva Rajkumar's Jailer will hit screens on August 11. This highly anticipated film will mark Shivanna's big foray into the Tamil movie industry. Apart from Rajinikanth and Shiva Rajkumar, the movie has a huge star cast including Mohanlal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil, and Jackie Shroff amongst others.

Apart from Jailer, Shiva Rajkumar has a huge lineup of films for 2023 and 2024. The most recent update has been on the tentatively titled Shivanna SCFC01 which is helmed by Karthik Adwaith. His second film is a sequel to one of his old films Inspector Vikram which was released in 1989. The sequel is titled IV Returns which will mark the directorial debut of Laki Gopal. He also has the films like Karnataka Dhamanaka, 45, Captain Miller, and Ghost which are presently under different stages of production.

