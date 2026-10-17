Garividi Lakshmi X review is out; here's what the internet is saying about Kayal Anandhi, Rag Mayur's film

Telugu film Garividi Lakshmi, starring Kayal Anandhi and Rag Mayur, has arrived in theatres, bringing the story of a lesser-known folk artist to the big screen. Directed by Gowri Naidu Jammu, the biographical drama explores the life and struggles of Garividi Lakshmi, a Burrakatha performer from Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam region.

Following the film's release, early reactions have started pouring in on X (formerly Twitter). Here's how netizens are reacting to Garividi Lakshmi.

Garividi Lakshmi X review

Early reactions to Garividi Lakshmi have largely highlighted Anandhi's performance in the titular role. Several social media users have praised her portrayal of the folk artist, particularly the sequences featuring burrakatha performances. One user wrote, "Great Film Great Cast…. Strong Acting…. Loved it !!!!"

Director Maruthi reviews Garividi Lakshmi

Filmmaker Maruthi also watched the film and shared his review on X. In his detailed note, he praised director Gowri Naidu Jammu for bringing the story to life with "incredible passion, honesty and authenticity". He also urged audiences to watch the film in theatres.

His X post read, "Watched #GarividiLakshmi and I genuinely loved it. Going deep into the roots of a culture, bringing out the soul of a folk artist’s life, and creating this much emotion on screen is not easy at all. But @GowriNaiduJammu has done it with incredible passion, honesty and authenticity. A beautiful biopic of an artist who brought great recognition to North Andhra’s folk tradition. This is the kind of cinema that deserves to be seen, appreciated and taken to the next level."

Praising the lead actress Anandhi, he wrote, "@AnandhiOfficial — you truly lived the character. What a heartfelt and powerful performance!"

His note further read, "A big congratulations to producer @TG_VishwaPrasad and @KrithiPrasad for believing in such a rooted story and making it with so much passion. I sincerely feel every person who loves cinema, every family, and everyone who respects our folk culture should watch #GarividiLakshmi and encourage this film. I truly hope this film wins many big awards and, more importantly, reaches the hearts of audiences everywhere. One of the films from 2026 that will stay with me for a long, long time. Please watch it. Support it. Take it forward."

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