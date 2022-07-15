Gargi Twitter Review & Reaction: Sai Pallavi impresses fans with a power-packed performance

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@_OFF_BEAT_ Gargi Twitter Review & Reaction

Sai Pallavi’s women-centric film Gargi finally arrived in theaters. The film, which is receiving excellent responses from the audiences, revolves around Sai Pallavi, who goes to great lengths to bring justice to her father. Gautham Ramachandran's directorial is a fantastic courtroom drama that shines the light on several important issues plaguing society today, including the often sidelined topic of child sexual abuse and the humiliation that the families of those accused of heinous crimes like rape have to undergo in the society.

Gargi (Pallavi) begins her fight to prove that her dad is innocent. The odds are stacked against her and she has no support other than a junior lawyer called Indrans (Kaali Venkat), who works part-time in a medical shop to make ends meet. Soon, after the film was released, several individuals have taken to social media to shower Pallavi with love and praise for her role. They have called her performance 'top notch' and 'best Tamil film'. Many also stated that Gargi is a 'one-woman show'. ALSO READ: Rocketry The Nambi Effect Box Office Collection: R Madhavan starrer enters week 3; maintains pace

A user wrote, "#Gargi Review: POSITIVES: 1. Cast Performance 2. Story & Screenplay 3. Direction 4. BGM 5. Cinematography 6. Climax. NEGATIVES: None. A Much Needed Perfect Comeback for #SaiPallavi. Rating: 3.5/5 #GargiReview #GargiMovie." Another said, "#Gargi starring @Sai_Pallavi92 is one of the finest Tamil movies ever made. In terms of writing, staging, screenplay, direction and performances, Gargi works absolute wonders! I strongly recommend a run to the theatres for this one. The best movie I’ve seen in 2022! #SaiPallavi."

As Sai Pallavi's recent outing 'Virata Parvam' utterly failed at the box office, all hopes are pinned on 'Gargi'. The film also star it has Kaali Venkat, Aishwarya Lekshmi, R.S. Shivaji, and others in key roles. Bankrolled by Blacky Genie and My Left Foot banner, the film is presented in Telugu by Rana Daggubati.

(With IANS inputs)