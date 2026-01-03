Gandhi Talks teaser out: Vijay Sethupathi, Aditi Rao Hydari's film finally gets its release date | Watch A teaser for Vijay Sethupathi's silent film 'Gandhi Talks' was released on Saturday. The teaser offered a glimpse into the film's story. The makers also shared the release date.

New Delhi:

Pan India actor Vijay Sethupathi is known for his excellent acting in South Indian films. He also appeared as the villain in Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan and has been a part of several popular Hindi web series.

On Saturday, the teaser for Vijay Sethupathi's silent film Gandhi Talks has been released. Aditi Rao Hydari and Arvind Swami also feature in the film. But the good news is that, the makers of Gandhi Talks have finally revealed it's release date.

When will the film be released?

Gandhi Talks will be released in theaters on January 30, 2026. Along with the teaser, the makers also wrote a caption. It reads, 'They loved in silence. They sinned in silence. They suffered in silence. This film tells the story of that silence.'

A glimpse of the story in the teaser

In the teaser of Gandhi Talks, Vijay Sethupathi is initially seen holding a sickle. Glimpses of Aditi Rao Hydari and Arvind Swami are also seen in the teaser. In one scene, Vijay Sethupathi is seen holding a hundred-rupee note. Comedian Siddharth Jadhav also appears in the film. The film is completely silent, with no dialogues. However, at one point in the teaser, it is mentioned that the film reminds us of Bapu's (Gandhi's) messages.

Watch the teaser here:

Gandhi Talks makers and cast

The silent film Gandhi Talks is directed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar and produced by Zee Studios, Kyoorius, and Moviemill. The principal cast features prominent actors including Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy, and Aditi Rao Hydari.

While AR Rahman has compose the music of Gandhi Talks, cinematography is done by Karan B Rawat and Ashish Mhatre is the editor of the film. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in the role of Mahadev in the movie. On the other hand, Arvind Swamy will be seen as Boseman.