Friendship First Look: Harbhajan Singh shares the poster of his debut Tamil film. Excited much?

How exciting the idea of seeing your favourite cricketer in film sounds? Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, whom we have seen playing for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL matches will now be seen acting in movies. He is all set to make his debut in the Tamil movie 'Friendship,' the first look poster of which was released by the makers sometime back. The 39-year-old has already worked in various advertisements but it will be the first time that he will act in a full-fledged film which is directed by John Paul Raj and Sham Surya. The news about the poster release was shared by Bhajji himself on his Twitter handle. It is slated to release in August 2020 and also stars action King Arjun Sarja and Bigg Boss Tamil fame Losliya Mariyanesan.

Alongside he wrote, "Amid the cry of thunder and lightning, here we set foot in the territory of Superstar, Thala, Thalapathy and Ulaganayagan..." Have a look at the poster here:

As soon as the cricket and movie fanatics came to know about the development, they went gaga and soon hashtag #FriendshipFirstLook started trending on Twitter. Check out the reactions here:

Santha Kumar C handled the cinematography while music is by DM Udhayakumar. Sham Surya is the choreographer for Friendship which is produced by Seantoa and Cinemaass studios. Bhajji has been a part of CSK for three seasons now. He isn't the first cricketer to act in films as previously Sandeep Patil, Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Ajay Jadeja, Salil Ankola and a few others have made their appearances in a number of movies.

