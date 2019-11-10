Filmmaker Arun Mozhi dies due to cardiac arrest

Arun Mozhi, the documentary filmmaker and film director passed away on Sunday at the age of 49. As per the reports by India Today, his death took place as a result of cardiac arrest which he suffered while watching a film at the Japanese Film Festival, currently taking place in Chennai. The mortal remains are being kept at his home in Thiruvanmiyur. The director's close friend Mysskin, who is currently in London for Thupparivalan 2 shoot shared an emotional video on social media.

He, in the five-minute-long video, opened up about the director and what role he played in his life. He said, "He had called me earlier and I couldn't pick up as I was in London for location recce. When I called him back, he said, "Mysskin, I heard your film is shaping up well. I wish you all the best." Many people have said that he hasn't achieved anything. According to me, he's the biggest achiever. He is like a zen saint."

Have a look:

Apart from being a director, Mozhi was also a social activist filmmaker. He has also made various documentaries on social problems namely--Nilamosadi, Isaivaanil Innondru, Moondravadhu Inam and Beware of Commissions and others.

