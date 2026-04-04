Fauzi: Makers of Prabhas' Telugu period drama issue strict warning after set photos leak; director responds

New Delhi:

South superstar Prabhas also known as Rebel Star was last seen in The Raja Saab, and is currently filming his upcoming Telugu movie Fauzi. Written and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the period drama film also stars veteran actor Anupam Kher in a key role.

On Saturday, the makers of the film issued a strict warning after some pictures from the Fauzi set surfaced online. In response, the film's director, Hanu Raghavapudi, urged fans not to "spoil the magic with leaks." Read on for more details.

Fauzi makers issue strict warning after set photos leak

Taking to their X handle, the makers wrote, "It has come to our attention that certain accounts are circulating leaked images from the sets of #Fauzi. Please treat this as a strict warning - any such content will be reported, and necessary action will be taken against those involved. These leaks compromise the experience we are carefully building. What’s coming on the big screen will be far bigger and worth the wait. We urge everyone to refrain from sharing or engaging with leaked content." Take a look below:

Responding to this, director Hanu Raghavapudi wrote, "We've poured our hearts into #Fauzi to give you something truly special. Humbly requesting everyone, please don't spoil the magic with leaks. Let's experience it the way it's meant to be… together in theatres."

About Fauzi

Fauzi is said to be about a brave soldier from the lesser-known chapters of Indian history. This Telugu period drama is written and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, with Bhushan Kumar and Y Ravi Shankar serving as producers. The music for the film is composed by Vishal Chandrashekhar, with cinematography by Sudeep Chatterjee. Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao edited the film.

Also Read: Fauzi: Anupam Kher joins Prabhas' Telugu period drama, makers announce with poster