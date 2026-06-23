'At last, worth the wait': Fans celebrate after Trisha Krishnan shares new photo with Vijay from birthday

New Delhi:

Trisha Krishnan's birthday message for Vijay may have been just a single sentence, but it was enough to set social media buzzing. After spending much of the day wondering whether the actor would post a birthday wish for her long-time co-star, fans finally got their answer late in the evening.

The actress shared a picture with Vijay and wrote, "To the person who makes it all worth it. Happy Birthday." Almost immediately, the comments section turned into a space for celebration, speculation and emotional reactions.

'At last, worth the wait'

Many fans focused on the timing of the post. Since Trisha had not wished Vijay publicly earlier in the day, several social media users had spent hours discussing her silence. When the post eventually arrived, one user wrote, "At last, worth the wait."

Another jokingly commented, "Ohhh last wisher oh?" referring to the delayed birthday greeting.

Fans send their wishes

Apart from reacting to the post itself, many users also took the opportunity to send their own wishes to the duo. One comment read, "Wishing u both a lot of love n happiness forever." Others filled the comments section with heart emojis, birthday wishes and messages expressing admiration for the two stars.

Some comments sparked speculation

As often happens with posts involving Vijay and Trisha, some fans began reading deeper meanings into the message. One user wrote, "Yesterday, only I think you both had a breakup, but you proved that you're still in a relationship." While neither Vijay nor Trisha has addressed such speculation, comments of this nature quickly gained attention among fan communities.

A post that made the rounds in conversations

The responses show how much people still care about Vijay and Trisha’s chemistry, both on screen and off-screen. As a team that has appeared together in many successful movies, they are among the most talked-about pairs in Tamil cinema.

That's why something as basic as a happy birthday post can create quite a stir online.

One post, thousands of reactions

Even though Trisha's post was not a very long one, she got all sorts of responses from her fans. Whether it be making fun of how she's the last person to wish them or sending out heart-filled wishes and emojis galore, they ensured the post never left their mind. For many followers, it was not just a birthday wish. It was the post they had been waiting for all day.

Also read: Trisha Krishnan can't take her eyes off Tamil Nadu CM Vijay as she celebrates his birthday: 'To the man...'