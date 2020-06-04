Thursday, June 04, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Regional Cinema News
  5. Fans awestruck over Nayanthara's beauty after her photos as goddess from Mookuthi Amman sets go viral

Fans awestruck over Nayanthara's beauty after her photos as goddess from Mookuthi Amman sets go viral

Telugu actress Nayanthara's photos from the sets of RJ Balaji directorial film 'Mookuthi Amman' went viral on the internet. The shooting of the film was completed in January but the release date got postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 04, 2020 15:09 IST
Fans awestruck over Nayanthara's beauty after her photos as goddess from Mookuthi Amman sets go vira
Image Source : TWITTER/NAYANTHARA

Fans awestruck over Nayanthara's beauty after her photos as goddess from Mookuthi Amman sets go viral

Telugu actress Nayanthara is all set to amaze her fans with her next film titled Mookuthi Amman. Directed by RJ Balaji, the shooting of the film was completed in the month of January but the release date was postponed because of the COVID-19 lockdown in the country. The makers recently shared some snippets from the sets of the film which have gone viral on the internet leaving fans amazed over the actress's look as 'Amman.' The dubbing work of the film has resumed after the Tamil Nadu Government granted permission to start with the post-production work of films. Previously during a live interaction, the director said that they were planning to release it on May 1 however the final date has not been finalized yet. The actress in the film will be seen playing the lead role.

It was previously being said that the film will be a satirical comedy but the reports were cleared by Balaji who said it will be a devotional film. Actor Indhuja will be making a cameo role in the same. Meanwhile, check out the photos here:

Also, see how the fans reacted at Nayanthara's looks:

What do you have to say about her look?

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

 

 

 

 

 

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X