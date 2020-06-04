Image Source : TWITTER/NAYANTHARA Fans awestruck over Nayanthara's beauty after her photos as goddess from Mookuthi Amman sets go viral

Telugu actress Nayanthara is all set to amaze her fans with her next film titled Mookuthi Amman. Directed by RJ Balaji, the shooting of the film was completed in the month of January but the release date was postponed because of the COVID-19 lockdown in the country. The makers recently shared some snippets from the sets of the film which have gone viral on the internet leaving fans amazed over the actress's look as 'Amman.' The dubbing work of the film has resumed after the Tamil Nadu Government granted permission to start with the post-production work of films. Previously during a live interaction, the director said that they were planning to release it on May 1 however the final date has not been finalized yet. The actress in the film will be seen playing the lead role.

It was previously being said that the film will be a satirical comedy but the reports were cleared by Balaji who said it will be a devotional film. Actor Indhuja will be making a cameo role in the same. Meanwhile, check out the photos here:

Also, see how the fans reacted at Nayanthara's looks:

Mookuthi Amman revolves around a poor family, with RJ Balaji struggling to lead the family and what happens when goddess Mookuthi Amman enters their family.

