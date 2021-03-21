Image Source : TWITTER/MYTHRIOFFICIAL Fahadh Faasil to play villain in Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa

Allu Arjun's Pushpa is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Ever since its inception audience has been eagerly waiting for its release. Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil has been roped in to play the antagonist in the upcoming Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa. Faasil has a National Award and four Kerala State Film Awards to his credit. Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers along with Muttamsetty Media welcomed the Chaappa Kurishu actor on board. This will mark Fahadh’s debut in the Telugu industry.

Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar said: "Fahadh Faasil has entertained viewers with varied films and earned tremendous acclaim along with it. It makes us very happy to welcome him into the world of 'Pushpa'. We are confident that his portrayal of the villain will engage viewers in a way that's unique to his delivery of performance."

Pushpa marks Allu Arjun's reunion with director Sukumar and music maestro Devi Sri Prasad. The trio has earlier delivered two blockbusters, Arya and Arya 2.

The magnum opus is being made on a massive budget of over Rs 100 crore will hit the theatres worldwide on August 13th, 2021.

Allu Arjun took to his Twitter account and unveiled the news with a poster, he wrote, "#PUSHPA loading in theatres from 13th August 2021. Excited to meet you all in cinemas this year. Hoping to create the same magic one more time with dearest @aryasukku & @thisisdsp."

The film also features Rashmika Mandanna in a female lead role. Pushpa is a rustic action forest-based thriller and will mark Arjun's maiden pan-Indian project as it will be released in five languages. The film portrays a tale of red sandalwood smuggling.

-With IANS inputs